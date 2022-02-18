Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Calix worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALX. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Calix by 30.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Calix during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Calix during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALX. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,618,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $54.09 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

