Critical Analysis: BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB)

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.3% of BancFirst shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of BancFirst shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BancFirst and NBT Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BancFirst 0 1 0 0 2.00 NBT Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

NBT Bancorp has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.35%. Given NBT Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NBT Bancorp is more favorable than BancFirst.

Dividends

BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BancFirst pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BancFirst has raised its dividend for 29 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

BancFirst has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BancFirst and NBT Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BancFirst $170.03 million 14.94 $167.63 million $5.03 15.50 NBT Bancorp $497.67 million 3.40 $154.88 million $3.55 11.01

BancFirst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NBT Bancorp. NBT Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BancFirst and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BancFirst 33.61% 14.91% 1.53% NBT Bancorp 31.12% 12.75% 1.33%

Summary

BancFirst beats NBT Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, Other Financial Services, and Executive Operations and Support. The Metropolitan Banks segment consists of banking locations in the metropolitan Oklahoma City and Tulsa areas. The Community Banks segment consists of banking locations in communities throughout Oklahoma. The Pegasus Bank segment consists of banking locations in the Dallas metropolitan area. The Other Financial Services segment refers to specialty product business units, including guaranteed small business lending, residential mortgage lending, trust services, securities brokerage, electronic banking, and insurance. The Executive Operations and Support segment represents executive management, operational support, and corporate functions th

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

