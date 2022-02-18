Critical Comparison: Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) versus ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Algoma Steel Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.8% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of ArcelorMittal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Steel Group N/A N/A $230,000.00 N/A N/A ArcelorMittal $76.57 billion 0.37 $14.96 billion $13.47 2.25

ArcelorMittal has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Steel Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Steel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 ArcelorMittal 1 1 9 0 2.73

Algoma Steel Group currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.74%. ArcelorMittal has a consensus target price of $41.98, suggesting a potential upside of 38.40%. Given Algoma Steel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Algoma Steel Group is more favorable than ArcelorMittal.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Steel Group and ArcelorMittal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Steel Group N/A 101.77% 30.93% ArcelorMittal 19.53% 31.46% 17.10%

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Legato Merger Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Algoma Steel Inc.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate. The Brazil segment covers wire rod, bar and rebars, billets, blooms, and wire drawing. The Europe segment offers hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated products, tinplate, plate, and slab. The ACIS segment produces a combination of flat, long, and tubular products. The Mining segment focuses on steel operations. The Others segment represents the corporate and shared services, financial activities, and shipping and logistics. The company was founded by Lakshmi Niwas Mittal in 1976 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

