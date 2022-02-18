Critical Comparison: Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) & Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) and Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $1.08 billion 2.36 -$3.69 billion N/A N/A Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 19.65

Whiting Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 1 5 0 2.83 Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50

Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $157.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.36%. Whiting Petroleum has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.93%. Given Oasis Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Oasis Petroleum is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Oasis Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and Whiting Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum 61.83% 88.97% 35.01% Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oasis Petroleum beats Whiting Petroleum on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. The Midstream segment offers midstream services, such as natural gas gathering, compression, processing and, gas lift supply; crude oil gathering, terminaling, and transportation; produced and flowback water gathering, and disposal; and water distribution. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 401,766 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,396 net leasehold acres in the Permian Basin, as well as approximately 152.2 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

