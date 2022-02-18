CROAT Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $218,962.84 and approximately $43.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CROAT has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 91,358,269 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

