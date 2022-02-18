CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. CrossFirst Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

CFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of CFB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.07. 182,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,615. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 320,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 52.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.