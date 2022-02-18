CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Raised by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CVB Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CVB Financial by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,243,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,278,000 after buying an additional 318,301 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,194,000 after buying an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVB Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,305,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,478,000 after buying an additional 73,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

In other news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVBF opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.