CWV Chain Hits Market Cap of $9.88 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $9.88 million and $8,555.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.38 or 0.06912804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.71 or 0.99967198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.