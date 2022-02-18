Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $17.76 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

