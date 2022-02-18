DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) and NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Financial Survey

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DRCSY) and NutraLife BioSciences (OTCMKTS:NLBS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR $605.73 million 2.33 $198.34 million $0.02 25.00 NutraLife BioSciences $1.26 million 10.95 -$2.89 million ($0.04) -2.00

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NutraLife BioSciences. NutraLife BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A NutraLife BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR N/A N/A N/A NutraLife BioSciences -934.45% -41,321.96% -109.08%

Volatility and Risk

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NutraLife BioSciences has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR beats NutraLife BioSciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAIRY CREST GRP/ADR

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands. It also provides soy sauces, salad dressings, mustards, and Worcester sauces; and produces and sells demineralized whey and galacto-oligosaccharide, as well as other dairy ingredients, including whey butter. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom. As of April 15, 2019, Dairy Crest Group plc operates as a subsidiary of Saputo Inc.

About NutraLife BioSciences

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names. The company was founded by Edgar Jason Ward on April 1, 2010 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

