Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Insider Sells $12,362.30 in Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $12,362.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DCPH stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.01. 1,168,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,730. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.13). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 306.78% and a negative return on equity of 72.17%. The business had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,019,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $2,057,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

