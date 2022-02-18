Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,059 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Deckers Outdoor worth $89,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,421,000 after purchasing an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $93,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $61,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $299.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $334.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $289.23 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

