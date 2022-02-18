Delek Us Holdings, Inc. Sells 6,708 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Delek US alerts:

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $288,645.24.

On Monday, January 31st, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $294,816.60.

On Friday, January 28th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $295,688.64.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 539,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,415. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DK shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 135.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.