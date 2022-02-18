Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of DLTNF stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.29. Delta 9 Cannabis has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.54.
About Delta 9 Cannabis
