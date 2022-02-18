Devang Shah Sells 69,670 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $167,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Devang Shah sold 8,750 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $21,437.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Devang Shah sold 11,002 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $33,006.00.

Shares of ContextLogic stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.17. 37,042,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,557,449. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.61. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $22.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 21.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 15.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 20.6% in the third quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

