Diana Shipping (DSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect Diana Shipping to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts expect Diana Shipping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.42 on Friday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Diana Shipping by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

