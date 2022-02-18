Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.25. 101,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 575,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates as a digitally native vertical brand that sources products from third-party manufacturers and sells directly to the end consumer through its websites, as well as through its wholesale channel in specialty stores, select department stores, and own showrooms.

