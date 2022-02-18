Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $80.54 Million Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,224 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.60% of Forward Air worth $80,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

