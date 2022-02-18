Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 79,268 Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,401,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.61% of Trinseo worth $75,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Trinseo by 37.5% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Trinseo by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,957 shares of company stock worth $1,478,363. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.52. Trinseo S.A. has a 52-week low of $44.20 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a return on equity of 56.55% and a net margin of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

