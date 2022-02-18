Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,345,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511,043 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.66% of Discovery worth $84,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Discovery by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Discovery by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DISCA shares. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

