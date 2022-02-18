Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Stock Position Boosted by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) by 79.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853,542 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.39% of Diversey worth $67,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 281,761 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diversey by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,440,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,797,000 after acquiring an additional 86,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $9,840,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in Diversey during the second quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diversey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diversey from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diversey from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.64.

Shares of DSEY stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

