Diversified Gas & Oil (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (OTCMKTS:DGOCF) shares fell 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 1,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.
Diversified Gas & Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGOCF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Gas & Oil (DGOCF)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Gas & Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.