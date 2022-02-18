Dougherty Lucy Clark Sells 4,257 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dougherty Lucy Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00.

PII stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $124.58. 642,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,187. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.78.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,076,000 after buying an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,616,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,076,000 after purchasing an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,671,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,719,000 after purchasing an additional 175,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

