DragonVein Price Hits $0.0028 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $212.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,945.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00777188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.46 or 0.00218936 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020734 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

