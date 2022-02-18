DT Midstream (DTM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect DT Midstream to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DTM stock opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DTM. US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 465,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in DT Midstream by 3,437.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 169,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 164,513 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in DT Midstream by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in DT Midstream by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.