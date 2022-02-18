DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018125 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004133 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001450 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.