Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.83

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.83 and traded as high as C$8.41. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.36, with a volume of 717,865 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on DPM. boosted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 6.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49.
About Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
