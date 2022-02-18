Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 24.1% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Dynamite has a market cap of $15,342.58 and approximately $76,720.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.11 or 0.00284873 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000115 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005686 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000805 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.29 or 0.01161569 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 725,877 coins and its circulating supply is 387,170 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.