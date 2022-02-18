e-Money Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. e-Money has a market capitalization of $18.99 million and approximately $973,933.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00044413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,761.38 or 0.06912804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,932.71 or 0.99967198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003133 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

