E.W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SSP stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78.

In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in E.W. Scripps by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

