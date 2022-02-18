E.W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 25th. Analysts expect E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SSP stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27. E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $24.78.
In other E.W. Scripps news, EVP William Appleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on E.W. Scripps (SSP)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.