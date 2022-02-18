Eaton Vance Management Acquires 4,948 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 61.5% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 349,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after acquiring an additional 133,050 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at about $5,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 49,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 167,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.02. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $53.11 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

