Eaton Vance Management Buys 14,684 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Assurant worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 130,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

AIZ stock opened at $166.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.55 and a twelve month high of $172.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

