Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,567 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.14% of Novanta worth $7,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,595,000 after buying an additional 102,536 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Novanta by 1.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,280,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Novanta by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Novanta by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT opened at $132.39 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a one year low of $118.73 and a one year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.94 and a beta of 1.00.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

