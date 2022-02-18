Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,366 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,042 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 306.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after purchasing an additional 208,439 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 403,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.46 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

