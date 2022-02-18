Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.21% of Schneider National worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.03.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,795,670 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Schneider National Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.