Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,031 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In other news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $578,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.