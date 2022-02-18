Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,859,000 after purchasing an additional 80,122 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

