Eaton Vance Management Has $5.97 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 11.1% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 11.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $79.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.32, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.50.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,075 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.