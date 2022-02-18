Eaton Vance Management Has $6.46 Million Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,438 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of Hanesbrands worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $15.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

