Eaton Vance Management Has $7.53 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,127 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.57% of Pulmonx worth $7,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

LUNG stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Pulmonx Co. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $324,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,659 shares of company stock worth $1,942,434. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.