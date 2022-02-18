Eaton Vance Management Increases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Everbridge worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG stock opened at $46.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.45. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $178.98.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Everbridge from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.27.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.