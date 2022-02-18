Eaton Vance Management Lowers Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,311 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.19% of Sunnova Energy International worth $7,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

NYSE NOVA opened at $17.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.07.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

