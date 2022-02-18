Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,682 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 128,923 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.08% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CLF opened at $19.18 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

