Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 43.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,224 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,769,000 after acquiring an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,781,940,000 after acquiring an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 36.6% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after acquiring an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $393,330,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $424.71 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $422.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $423.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

