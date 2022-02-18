Eaton Vance Management Purchases 15,194 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 11.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,638,000 after buying an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 23.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 21.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 108.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $70.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total transaction of $425,317.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,773 shares of company stock valued at $629,428. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

