Eaton Vance Management Purchases 216,943 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 325.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Old Republic International worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,270,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,164,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,855,000 after buying an additional 20,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 126.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,538,000 after buying an additional 1,920,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,119,000 after buying an additional 272,701 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.18 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.