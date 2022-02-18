Eaton Vance Management Reduces Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,370 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 72.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Xilinx by 75.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the third quarter worth about $45,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $194.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.95 and its 200 day moving average is $183.61. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.84 and a 12-month high of $239.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

In other Xilinx news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

