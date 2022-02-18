Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in Unilever by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.5% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 40,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 19,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.4% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock opened at $51.69 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

