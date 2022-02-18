Eaton Vance Management Sells 102,434 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,434 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,740,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,919,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000,000 after buying an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $91.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.83. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.79%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

