Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $256,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,939,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,090,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,765,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,320,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

