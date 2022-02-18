Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,119 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Organon & Co. worth $7,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $256,763,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,939,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,090,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,765,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,320,000. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 3.08%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organon & Co. (OGN)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.